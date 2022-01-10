Cost of living: 'I do struggle to pay my bills'

With the biggest increase in energy prices for years and the cost of living rising, many elderly people, especially pensioners on low incomes, are finding it difficult to pay their heating bills.

For many trapped in fuel poverty and unable to afford to heat their homes to an adequate temperature, it is a worrying time and could potentially have a detrimental impact on their health.

Some experts have said costs could jump further as gas prices continue to soar.

Bridgit, a retired schoolteacher from Lewisham, south-east London, says the cost of living is rising but pensions aren't catching up.

Video by Rob Taylor