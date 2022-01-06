Late cancer diagnosis: Listen to your body

Jo Georgiou was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in 2021 after finding a lump on her leg in 2016.

In order to get rid of the cancer, the 31-year-old from north London now has to have her leg amputated.

Jo wants her story to inspire others to trust their instincts and push for care.

She said: "I always feel like, if in your gut you know something is wrong with your body, something is wrong."

Soft tissue sarcomas make up 1% of all cancers. Synovial is one of the rarest subtypes of soft tissue sarcoma.

About 80 people a year are diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in England.

Source: Sarcoma UK

Video by Gem O'Reilly and Nicola Ford

