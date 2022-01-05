Before Christmas, eight-year-old trumpet player Nelson was speaking with his family about how the past year had been difficult for many.

The budding musician, from Eel Pie Island, Twickenham, decided to raise money for children's charity Barnardo's, as well as cheer up NHS workers and patients, by playing his trumpet at hospitals over the 12 days of Christmas. He has so far raised more than £2,000.

Nelson had previously played his trumpet from a balcony at home during the weekly Clap for Carers during the first lockdown in 2020, where he was cheered by neighbours and became known as "the boy on the balcony".

He has been accompanied at hospitals across London by his five-year-old sister Kaja, who holds the sign, collects cash donations and supports him with some singing.