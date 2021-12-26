Jo Georgiou was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in 2021, five years after finding a lump on her leg. She now has to have it amputated in order to get rid of the cancer.

The 31-year-old from north London wants her story to inspire others to trust their instincts and push for care.

She said: "I always feel like, if in your gut you know something is wrong with your body, something is wrong."

Soft tissue sarcomas make up 1% of all cancers, with synovial being one of the rarest subtypes - about 80 people a year are diagnosed with it in England.

Source: Sarcoma UK

Video by Gem O'Reilly and Nicola Ford