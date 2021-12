London Zoo has shared the first footage of an adorable Christmas arrival - a critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub - from when it was born on Sunday, 12 December.

'Cubcam' has captured the cub's first moments with 10-year-old mum Gaysha.

According to the zoo, Sumatran tigers are the rarest and smallest sub-species of tiger in the world, with the latest figures suggesting only 300 remain in the wild.