Former soldier Robert Long was on patrol in Afghanistan when a bomb explosion made him permanently blind.

Mr Long says it meant he lost his independence and struggled to do things by himself.

But after finding a love for Brazilian jiu-jitsu and winning gold in competitions, he's regaining confidence and independence.

The 34-year-old from Lewisham, south-east London, lives in Canterbury but commutes to Hammersmith, west London for training.

Video by Jamie Moreland.