While wearing a face covering has become normal for many people in their everyday lives, some have found it leading to problems with the skin on their face.

Portia Goldsmith, a consultant dermatologist for Barts Health in London, says she has seen an increase in referrals to healthcare professionals for acne flare-ups caused by the wearing of tight-fitting masks and PPE.

She offers advice on how to alleviate "Covid acne" symptoms and improve the health of your facial skin.