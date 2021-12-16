Classmates and teachers have been remembering an 11-year-old from east London who died following a chemical incident at her home last weekend.

Fatiha Sabrin, from Shadwell, attended Buttercup Primary School in Tower Hamlets and it's emerged that her writing talents have been recognised in a national poetry competition.

Headteacher Zara Rahman says the school will honour Fatiha by starting an annual writing contest for pupils, Fatiha's Prize, in her memory.