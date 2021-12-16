BBC News

Fatiha Sabrin: 'She was the star in our class'

Classmates and teachers have been remembering an 11-year-old from east London who died following a chemical incident at her home last weekend.

Fatiha Sabrin, from Shadwell, attended Buttercup Primary School in Tower Hamlets and it's emerged that her writing talents have been recognised in a national poetry competition.

Headteacher Zara Rahman says the school will honour Fatiha by starting an annual writing contest for pupils, Fatiha's Prize, in her memory.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
London