When Judith Neptial was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 she felt that everyone was ready to help her to die. But she said: "I don’t want to die, I want to live."

Judith felt she didn't have her treatment plan communicated properly and found that there were many others in her situation.

The NHS National Cancer Patient Experience Survey, which takes place every year, revealed there are differences in patients' satisfaction levels.

Compared with white patients, fewer people from black and ethnic minority backgrounds felt their care plans were explained to them in a way they understood, the survey found.

To tackle this, Judith created From Me To You, a group that focuses on helping black cancer patients navigate their care.

Video by Gem O'Reilly