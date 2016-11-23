The sisters of Stephen Port's final victim have blamed the Met Police for failing to catch the killer earlier.

Jack Taylor was the fourth young man to be murdered by Port, who administered fatal doses of "date rape" drug GHB.

The deaths were not initially treated as suspicious by police, despite significant similarities in the victims' ages, the causes of death and the location where their bodies were found.

Donna Taylor said if police had investigated the first three deaths further, they could have saved Jack's life.

Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball admitted that mistakes were made and apologised to the family.