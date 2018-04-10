Throwing a tea party for children with cancer

For seriously ill young people who were stuck in hospital over lockdown, the pandemic was particularly tough.

Hospital visits were limited to one family member, and treatment was made even more difficult with the added anxieties of coronavirus.

Charity Spread a Smile, which provides events to distract seriously ill young people, has put on a tea party to provide a release from hospital treatment.

For some children, it was one of the first outings since the start of the pandemic.

Video Journalist: Meghan Owen