Emma Day, was stabbed to death by her ex-partner, Mark Morris, on 25 May 2017.

The 33-year-old from West Norwood, south London, had asked Morris, for financial help towards their daughter. When he refused and she put in a child maintenance claim, Morris threatened to kill her.

The mother-of-two reported his threats to the Metropolitan Police and Child Maintenance Service (CMS).

Morris, 39, from Croydon, was not arrested despite a warrant being issued by the Met. The CMS also took no action.

A review into her death said the management of her case was "inadequate" and found wider "systemic issues".

Mark Morris, was jailed for life in December 2017.

Both the Met and CMS have admitted faults were made in Emma's case.

Now Emma's sister Lorna wants changes to be made in the dealing of victims of domestic abuse, to ensure this doesn't happen to anyone else.