Increasing numbers of women have been taking up self-defence classes, a number of clubs have told the BBC.

The rise in demand follows a series of high-profile murder cases, which led to further discussions about women's safety.

Patrice Bonnafoux, an instructor at a Krav-Maga club in south-east London, said 75% of inquiries his group had received this year had been from women.

Attendees have been explaining why they decided to take up self-defence.

Video journalist: Meghan Owen