I love but I hate my home: A poet’s ode to Tottenham

A teenager from north London has beaten more than 6,000 young poets to win one of the biggest poetry competitions in the world. Giovanni Rose, 17, was born and bred in Tottenham and wrote the poem Welcome to Tottenham based on his experiences of growing up in the area.

He said: "It was an amazing feeling. It’s important to use your voice, you’ll never know what changes you can make until you try.” The Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award is the largest award for young poets aged 11-17 writing original works in English.

Video by Rob Taylor

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.