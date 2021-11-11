London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), in which drivers of older, more polluting vehicles are liable for a daily charge, has expanded.

It means videographer George Alting has to pay an additional £12.50 a day to drive in the zone - something he has to do often when transporting filming equipment to shoots.

The 25-year-old from Croydon wonders if the scheme is 'simply just a price increase' and whether the city is ready. So he attached a sail to a skateboard to protest against the expansion.

City Hall previously said it did not expect to make money, but if it does the funds would be put back into other transport schemes.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “The Mayor has allocated £61 million to vehicle scrappage, to help low income and disabled Londoners, as well as small businesses and charities, scrap vans, cars and motorcycles that do not comply with the new ULEZ standards."

Video by Jamie Moreland