Khaliya, 11, has a rare genetic condition called Williams Syndrome. This means she has learning difficulties, but also has a strong affinity to music.

She attends a weekly drumming session in Twickenham, run by a charity called Otakar Kraus Music Trust.

It offers music therapy to children, and receives funding from BBC Children in Need.

On Friday there will also be a 24-hour Drumathon led by weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans.