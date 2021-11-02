Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman: Mum of sisters reacts after officers admit sharing photos
The mother of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman has praised the work of the investigation into two officers who have now admitted sharing pictures of their bodies.
But she said investigators from the Independent Office for Police Conduct were generally "seriously hampered" when investigating police conduct and asked: "How is that independent?"
Speaking outside court Mina Smallman gave a passionate speech, "police officers that should've been protecting the area had actually taken selfies".