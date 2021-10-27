A veteran who was badly injured in Iraq is up for an award for his "inspiring" 60-mile cycle ride during lockdown.

Stephen Vause was 19 when he was wounded by a mortar bomb blast while serving in Basra in 2007.

Despite being unable to walk and requiring 24-hour care, he cycled the equivalent of London to Brighton from his room at his military care home, the Royal Star and Garter in Surbiton.

After cycling three hours a day for six weeks he finished on 2 February and raised more than £5,000 for military charity Help for Heroes.

Mr Vause was shortlisted for the "inspiration" category at this year's Soldiering On awards, which recognise the outstanding achievements of the armed forces community.