Neely Mozawala, a specialist diabetes podiatrist, vaccinated people against Covid-19 inside London's ExCel centre during the pandemic.

Now the 29-year-old from Hillingdon, west London, has returned to the former field hospital for pop culture exhibition MCM Comic Con.

Visitors had to show their vaccination or test status to enter the venue, where crowd numbers had been reduced and masks recommended.

The building became a temporary NHS Nightingale Hospital to treat coronavirus patients during the first wave of infections, before acting as a vaccination centre.

The event space has now fully returned to hosting conferences and conventions.

Reporter: Jamie Moreland

Camera: Eric Anderson