Adventurer Elise Wortley has replicated the journeys of female explorers through history, using only the equipment available to them at the time.

She has followed in the footsteps of French explorer Alexandra David-Néel, who walked across the Himalayas in the early 1900s, and traversed the Cairngorms 75 years after Scottish explorer Nan Shepherd.

Elise has documented her journeys via her website, Woman with Altitude, in the hope it will inspire a new generation of female explorers.

Video by Meghan Owen