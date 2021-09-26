'I'm trying to save my church tower for future artists'

Henrik Delehag lives and works in a converted church tower in Forest Hill, south-east London.

The Swedish artist says the space helps give him a unique proximity to the community and great lighting. But now his landlord is selling the property and Mr Delehag is concerned the creative space could be lost.

He began a campaign to raise £1m by selling his art, hoping to buy the church tower and transform it into a home for 100 artists for the next 100 years.