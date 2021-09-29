The son of one of the UK's leading cancer doctors will run the London Marathon this year following his father’s cancer diagnosis.

Harry Slade, who lives in south London, found out in May last year that his dad Richard had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Harry has been inspired to run for the Christie charity, a leading international centre for cancer treatment and where his dad works as a surgeon.

The London Marathon takes place on 3 October.

Video by Meghan Owen