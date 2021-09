Sabeen Mansoor died from Covid-19 after spending seven weeks on a ventilator in hospital.

The 43-year-old from Brentford was passionate about cooking and ran her own catering business, aspiring to open a restaurant.

To keep her memory alive, her husband Mansoor and son Sameer have since created a recipe book with her favourite dishes from around the world.

Video by Alpa Patel and Jamie Moreland