A London photographer has spent 18 months documenting how the city's homeless population has coped during the pandemic.

Anthony Dawton usually travels the world taking photographs, but says the conditions some people are living in on London's streets are worse than refugee camps.

He's created a series of images called NOTLondon, capturing the strength and power of the homeless community, as well as its vulnerability.

Around 2,600 people are estimated to be sleeping rough on any single night in the UK, according to government figures.

