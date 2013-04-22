Claire Lomas was paralysed from the chest down after a horse-riding accident in 2007.

Since then she has worked tirelessly to stay active and has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for various charities.

Mrs Lomas, from Eye Kettleby, Leicestershire, recently took up motorcycle racing and when an opportunity came up to take part in this year’s London Marathon, she decided she wanted to do it in her motorcycle leathers.

Her first marathon attempt took place in 2012, in which she took 17 days to navigate the course in a bionic suit.

This time around she’s hoping to finish on the same day and raise money for children’s charity Whizz-Kidz.

Video journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp