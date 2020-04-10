Rajinder Singh, known to many as the ‘Skipping Sikh’ hopes to be the first person to skip over the finish line of the London Marathon when he takes part in the race on 3 October.

He will reach the milestone age of 75 during the same month and wants to use it as a chance to encourage everyone, regardless of age, to stay active.

"I'm looking forward to testing my body and show to people, you'll never be too late doing anything for a good cause," he said.

Mr Singh, from Slough in Berkshire, is fundraising for Mencap, a charity that supports those with learning disabilities.

