Heavy rain causes flooding near Tower Bridge

Heavy rain caused flooding on the road leading to Tower Bridge after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office on Tuesday.

Vehicles were forced to drive through water on the north side of the Bridge and traffic disruption was caused in the area.

There were also delays in other parts of the city due to flooding, including Hendon Way near Cricklewood, north London.

Parts of the capital experienced flash floods in July. with some areas receiving a month of rain in one day.