A boat rental company is offering free trips for people who have struggled to socialise during the pandemic.

The initiative on Regent's Canal in London hopes to support vulnerable communities, such as blind and partially-sighted people who were discouraged from touching things during lockdown which made travelling on public transport particularly challenging.

GoBoat London said tours between Paddington and Camden Lock would be available every Tuesday this year to any community groups or charities who want to try the experience.

Video by Jamie Moreland