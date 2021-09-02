Ceinwen Giles was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, six weeks after her daughter was born prematurely in 2010.

But due to her treatment causing an immunity deficiency, she has been shielding from Covid-19 at home in Lewisham, south London.

Along with others who have had a cancer diagnosis, she has shared her story with The Opera Makers, who created a performance inspired by their experiences.

Since Ceinwen couldn't visit the theatre, the cast brought the opera to her garden.

Hopes and Fears is being performed at the Arcola Theatre in Hackney from 1-4 September 2021.

Video by Jamie Moreland