Childcare costs are 30% higher in inner London than the national average and 50% higher than some other regions, according to Child Poverty Action Group.

An online petition calling for a review into childcare costs has gained more than 100,000 signatures and is due to be debated in Parliament.

Mothers like Kerry Hodges and Sarah Essilfie-Quaye told the BBC they had to adjust their careers to accommodate the cost of childcare in the capital.

Video by Gem O'Reilly