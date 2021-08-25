Nile Rodgers offers career tips to young musicians

A lack of access to career opportunities such as work experience is "the single biggest barrier to finding a job for young people", according to research from social mobility charity Speakers for Schools.

It's calling for employers to offer more high-quality placements and wants the government to incorporate career programmes into its Covid-19 catch-up plans.

While many young people feel like the pandemic made hands-on opportunities harder to find, some workshops are beginning to happen again. At a youth centre in Tower Hamlets, music legend Nile Rogers delivered a session to teach the benefit of collaboration.

Video by Jamie Moreland.