Blind husband and wife Siobhan Meade and Sean Dilley were hoping to enjoy a meal in central London's Leicester Square.

But they were left feeling "crushed" when they were turned away by two eateries, who claimed they could not bring their guide dogs in - despite it being illegal under the Equality Act.

Siobhan, who works for the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, said the experience left her feeling like a "second-class citizen".

The two restaurants, Jollibee and Little Italy, have both since apologised to Siobhan and Sean, who is a BBC journalist.