The final seconds of the Streatham knife attacker's life have been shown at his inquest.

Sudesh Amman, 20, was killed by armed surveillance officers after he stabbed two people on Streatham High Road, south London, on 2 February 2020.

Footage played to jurors showed him charging at police before being shot.

One witness, who filmed the incident from a bus, muttered: "This ain't real, this ain't real," as Amman was shot in front of him.

Jurors at the Royal Courts of Justice saw video taken from CCTV cameras and public transport cameras, police body-worn footage, and members of the public.

It showed Amman's journey from his probation hostel in Streatham to the spot where he would be killed.