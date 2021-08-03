'Why I'm ending my life, while I still can'

David Peace says he intends to travel to a Swiss clinic to end his life before his motor neurone disease prevents him from making the journey.

He is one of a number of people supporting a new assisted dying bill in England and Wales, which has its second reading in the House of Lords this autumn.

But opponents say there should be better focus on helping people to live more comfortable lives, rather than assisting them to die.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.