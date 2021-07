CCTV footage of a collision where a pedestrian was hit by a cyclist in east London has been released.

Ermir Loka, 23, struck Peter McCombie on Bow Road, Tower Hamlets, as he was walking home from work on 3 July 2020.

Mr McCombie, 72, died eight days later from injuries sustained in the crash.

Loka was jailed for two years after being convicted at Snaresbrook Crown Court of causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.