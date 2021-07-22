Croydon tram crash: Verdict 'an absolute shambles'

A tram crash which killed seven people in Croydon was an accident, an inquest jury has found.

More than 50 people were injured when the tram tipped over and spun off the tracks near Sandilands tram stop in south London, early on 9 November 2016.

The tram was travelling more than three times faster than it should have been.

Speaking after the verdict, the granddaughter of one of the victims said the families planned to fight to overturn the decision.