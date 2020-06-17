Supermarket worker: ‘I take pride in my job and in myself’
During the pandemic, retail staff worked hard to keep shops supplied with essentials.
Despite challenges, Ola Cole Kalejaye, a shop worker in London, says she was proud to have kept a vital service running for the community.
Though shelves were being stripped bare during the day, during overnight shifts, Ms Kalejaye would ensure the store was restocked for her "grateful customers".
Reporter: Myriam Lahouar
Shoot/Edit: Sam Robinson
Producer: Nora Fakim