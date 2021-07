England's vaccine rollout is well under way and the Covid jab is now being offered to all over-18s. So what has uptake been like for young people?

BBC London's Jamie Moreland explores why some are choosing to accept or refuse the jab and explores vaccine hesitancy in his own family.

