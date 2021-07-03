Black-and-white portraits of Londoners have been plastered on the capital's bridges, streets and walls to mark Euro 2020.

More than 3,000 posters have been placed at five sites across the capital to celebrate England's games at Wembley and London's shared sense of community.

They're part of the Inside Out project by renowned French street artist, JR, and you can see them at Tower Bridge, Kings Cross, the Royal Docks, Catford Broadway and the Bernie Grant Arts Centre in Tottenham.

Story by Tarah Welsh and David Faye