A children’s charity that mentors young children says it is being inundated with requests for help from schools in south and east London.

The Kids Network gives vulnerable young people like Ronaldo - not his real name - the chance to pair up with an adult to provide some often much-needed one-on-one time and to help build some crucial life skills, at a time in their life when they might be feeling extra pressure at school and at home.

Ronaldo was paired up with mentor Yost last year and they have spent lots of time together building Ronaldo's confidence.

Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp