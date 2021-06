A taxi driver was helped from his burning car by a passerby moments before it was engulfed in flames.

Abdul Awal, 58, was driving his Mercedes in Welling, south-east London, on Wednesday when another man spotted flames under the bonnet and urged him to get out of the car.

Mr Awal's daughter thanked the stranger for saving her father's life.

Footage from the scene shows plumes of smoke rising from the burning vehicle.