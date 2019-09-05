Cheerleading is growing in popularity in the UK and could soon become an Olympic sport.

Ultimate Cheer, based in south west London, is one team that has been recognised for their athletic talent.

This season, six teams from the group will be heading to the national championship in Bournemouth.

Tasmin Steer, the group's founder, puts her success down to being inclusive of all genders, ages and abilities.

"Once people try it once, they’re hooked", she said.

Video journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp