The Met has staged a day of action to tackle crime against women.

Extra uniformed and plain clothes officers were on duty in hotspot areas where women had been targeted for offences such as phone snatching and harassment.

The operation involved speaking with members of the public to raise awareness and offer them safety advice, while other teams attempted to find and arrest suspects.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors said: "We are absolutely committed to tackling violence against women and girls... prioritising action against sexual and violent, predatory offenders."

BBC London’s Jamie Moreland joined PC Tia Brown on patrol in Brixton.