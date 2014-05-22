When young people in care leave the system, they often face numerous challenges, with housing being one of the most significant.

Sara Ahmed, 23, from Pimlico, was in foster care until she turned 18, when she then had to live independently.

She was given accommodation in hostels, which she says offered poor living conditions, but knew other care leavers living in tents and derelict buses.

Sara has been waiting four years to be housed in suitable accommodation, after being told it would take about three months.

She wants the new mayor of London to do more to ensure there's enough affordable housing in the capital and help care leavers find suitable homes.

Video by Jamie Moreland

