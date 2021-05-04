Firefighters have brought a blaze on an island in the River Thames under control.

Fifteen crews were called to Platt's Eyot island in Hampton, Richmond upon Thames, on Monday evening following reports of two industrial units on fire.

Footage from the incident showed two large buildings at the Hampton Boat Sheds on fire, while subsequent photos showed just the charred remains of the structures.

London Fire Brigade said its control room received more than 60 calls about the blaze.