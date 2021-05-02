Whoever is London mayor after the elections will have a big job when it comes to tackling violent crime and managing City Hall's relationship with the Metropolitan Police.

The mayor acts as the police and crime commissioner for London, which means they have a role in setting out how London is policed.

The mayor also appoints the Metropolitan Police commissioner, who is in charge of the day-to-day running of the force and holds them to account.

BBC London’s Home Affairs Correspondent Katharine Carpenter looks at the challenges the next mayor will face.