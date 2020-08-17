Under current Covid guidelines, only 15 people are currently allowed to attend wedding ceremonies.

Restrictions on numbers are due to be lifted, along with other lockdown measures on 21 June, but for many couples who have already experienced upset and delays, the anxiety around planning a wedding in a pandemic is far from over.

BBC London's Olivia Demetriades is due to get married in July and has been meeting other couples who are hoping their big days can go ahead as planned.

Video Journalist Olivia Demetriades