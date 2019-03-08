Illustrator and political cartoonist Henny Beaumont is painting portraits of women who died in violent circumstances in the past year.

She came up with the idea after hearing Labour's shadow domestic violence minister Jess Phillips read out the names of 118 women and girls killed in the UK since 2020's International Women's Day, where a man has been charged or convicted as the primary perpetrator.

Between 2009 and 2018, 1,425 women were killed by men in the UK, according to the Femicide Census.

Beaumont hopes the portraits can help push the focus away from the women's deaths and act as a lasting memorial, something their families can treasure.

