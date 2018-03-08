Successive London mayors have promised to modernise the Tube network when it comes to making it more accessible for disabled people. But Katie Pennick, a campaigner for more accessible transport with the group Transport for All, says almost every promise has been broken.

About 1.2 million disabled people live in London, according to the Papworth Trust, so Katie is now calling for the next mayor of London to make concrete promises on the issue.

At the moment, only 81 out of 270 London Underground stations have "step-free access", which means, if using a wheelchair, platforms and trains can be accessed via lifts, ramps and level surfaces.

Video journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp