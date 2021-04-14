Long queues have been formed after extra coronavirus testing facilities were set up in three south London boroughs.

It comes after 44 confirmed and 30 probable cases were identified in Wandsworth and Lambeth.

A further case was also detected in the Rotherhithe ward of Southwark.

People aged 11 and over who live, work or travel through those areas are being urged to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Lambeth Council said it had increased capacity to ensure queues are manageable and that home test kits were also available by post.